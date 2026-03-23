Trooper hit while setting up work zone on I-270

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The Brief Police say a suspected impaired driver, Job David Martinez, 35, struck a Maryland State Trooper’s vehicle on I-270 while the trooper was setting up a work zone. Martinez allegedly tried to flee but was arrested nearby and charged with DUI. The trooper was hospitalized and released.



An impaired driver hit a Maryland State Trooper Sunday night in Montgomery County, police say.

What we know:

Police say Job David Martinez, 35, of Gaithersburg, Maryland was driving south on I-270 when his Honda car hit a state trooper's car from behind.

The state trooper had their emergency lights on and was in his car when he was hit. He was attempting to set up a work zone.

Police say Martinez attempted to flee in his car, but was arrested by another trooper in the work zone. He's been charged with suspected driving under the influence.

The trooper was taken to a hospital in an ambulance and has since been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Big picture view:

Officials say three Maryland State Troopers were hit by impaired drivers last weekend.