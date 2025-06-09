7 shot, 1 dead in shootings across Northeast DC

Seven people were shot Monday at three different crime scenes in Northeast D.C.

Mount Olivet Road Shooting

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are investigating after three men and one woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds in Northeast Washington, DC Monday afternoon.

Around 12:13 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road NE and found three men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. One man has died in that shooting.

Officers say they are on the lookout for a "a black male, dark complexion, skinny build, all black clothing 5'3" in height, and last seen traveling southbound on Mount Olivet Road, NE."

Police are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

Benning Road Shootings

Two other shootings occurred Monday afternoon on Benning Road, leaving three injured.

9:52 am shooting at 1500 block of Benning Road

11:25 am shooting at 1700 block of Benning Road

