Trial over Arlington National Cemetery expansion project begins

Arlington County leaders are asking the federal government to pay up.

A trial began Monday to decide how much the government must pay the county for the land it's using to expand Arlington National Cemetery.

The Southern Expansion Project at Arlington National Cemetery is located off Columbia Pike — just south of the existing cemetery.

The construction has already started and the U.S. government doesn't plan to stop. They are in federal court right now, trying to figure out if they have to pay Arlington County up to $21 million dollars for the four acres of land needed in this expansion.

This project will make room for at least 50,000 burial spaces to lay veterans to rest.

The plans to expand the cemetery started back in 1998, but the actual cost was never finalized. The government argues that replacing and improving the roadways in the area — including Columbia Pike — is enough compensation. They also stated that it benefits commuters and pedestrians in the area.

The county says they should be paid for this land that is in a great location in the region and could be used for housing. It's just walking distance from the Pentagon and the new Amazon headquarters being built.

Arlington National Cemetery plans to complete the expansion project by 2027.

The trial is expected to run into the end of the week.



