An effort to remove Purcellville’s vice mayor is heading to trial Monday after delays linked to separate criminal cases involving town leadership.

The Brief Trial begins Monday in the recall effort against Purcellville’s vice mayor. Nett faces accusations tied to efforts to dismantle the town’s police department. His criminal trials are scheduled for October and December.



Residents have been pushing for a recall against Vice Mayor Carl "Ben" Nett for nearly a year.

Nett is accused of misconduct connected to efforts to dismantle the town’s police department during a multimillion‑dollar budget shortfall.

Both Nett and Purcellville Town Manager Kwasi Frasier were arrested last summer with Nett facing multiple counts tied to bid rigging and conspiracy, along with charges alleging violations of Virginia’s Criminal Information Network.

READ MORE: Purcellville Police Department will remain funded through 2026 after outrage at town council meeting

Nett previously served as a Purcellville police officer.

FOX 5 previously reported that Frasier and Nett allegedly hired an independent consultant to review the town’s police department, which resulted in a recommendation to appoint Nett as police chief.

When that did not happen, there was apparently a move to disband the entire department, raising conflict‑of‑interest concerns.

RELATED: Purcellville vice mayor, town manager arrested by Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

While the recall trial moves forward, Nett has already been removed from office by Governor Abigail Spanberger.

Spanberger recently signed a bill that would suspend him from his council seat pending the outcome of his criminal charges.

Court records show his criminal trials are scheduled for October and December.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Trial begins in recall effort against Purcellville vice mayor