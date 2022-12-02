Trespasser rescued from roof of train car at DC’s Union Station after suffering electrical injury

article

A man was rescued from the roof of a train car at D.C.'s Union Station Friday after suffering an electrical injury.

The incident was reported around 10 a.m. beneath the H Street bridge that crosses over the train lines just north of the station.

Authorities say the man came into contact with power while walking on top of the train car.

According to Amtrak officials, the man was a trespasser who accessed an unauthorized area of the station, and ended up on top of a train.

Investigators have not indicated what motivated the man's actions.

Rescue crews were able to remove the man from the top of the car, after power was cut to the overhead wires.

He was transported to a nearby trauma center with what authorities say are critical life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the incident cause a power outage, but crews were able to quickly restore service.

No other injuries were reported.

Amtrak officials say customers may experience delays throughout the day.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.