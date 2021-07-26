Severe storms slam DC, Montgomery County bringing trees down

Image 1 of 11 ▼

Severe storms rolled through the DMV Monday, leaving serious damage and downed trees behind.

DC and Montgomery County were hit hard by the system that came through right around dinner time.

In Colesville, Md., a tree splintered in half after getting struck by lightning. That strike sparked a fire in the basement of the home, but everyone got out ok.

In DC, a huge tree down on a home in Irving Street.

SkyFox also captured damage over Flower Avenue and on Kennedy Street where a snapped power line ignited a gas line, causing fire to come up from the sidewalk. Utility companies said no one was in danger and the flames were put out.