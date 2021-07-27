Summer scorcher Tuesday with heat, humidity and highs in the mid-90s

We’re winding down our last week of our hottest month with yet another day in the low-to-mid-90s.

Unlike Monday, where D.C. notched its hottest day of the year at 97, we aren’t expecting another round of severe storms Tuesday.

In fact, it should even be a bit less humid as the day progresses and a sluggish frontal boundary stalls south of the metro.

Even so, the blazing sun means you’ll want to pace yourself outside today.

While we expect three more very warm days through this week, it looks like some relief will arrive in the form of a cool front on Thursday that should bring some 80s back to the forecast as we close in on the final days of July.

