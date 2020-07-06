Tree crushes garage with over 20 inside in Anne Arundel County

Authorities say 17 adults and two children were transported to the hospital after a tree collapsed on the garage they were in Sunday night in Anne Arundel County.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Dunn Road in the Pasadena area. Investigators believe over 20 people in total were inside of the garage at the time of collapse. Authorities say six people were trapped when they arrived and were extradited by rescue crews.

The investigation is still continuing at this time.