A large tree crashed onto a Maryland home early Friday morning, causing significant damage to the building and bringing down power lines.

The emergency was reported around 4:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Collins Avenue in the Wheaton Hills area.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the large ‘old growth’ tree was in the rear of the home and fell through the middle of the two-story single-family house.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Tree crashes onto Montgomery County home

The tree downed power lines as it fell knocking out power to several nearby houses, Piringer said. There are also concerns about a possible gas leak.

Piringer said two adults and their two pets were displaced, but no injuries were reported. Driver can expect road closures in the area.