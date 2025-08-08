Trayon White to be sworn in as Ward 8 Council seat

The Brief Trayon White is expected to be sworn back into the D.C. Council after winning a special election for the Ward 8 seat he previously lost due to federal bribery charges. White was expelled in early 2025 after allegedly accepting over $150,000 in bribes; video evidence reportedly shows him taking envelopes of cash from a contractor. Despite the pending charges, he ran and won re-election, and it remains unclear if the Council will expel him again before his trial begins in January 2026.



Trayon White is expected to be sworn in and regain his seat on the D.C. Council following a special election for Ward 8—the seat left vacant after he was arrested on federal bribery charges and later expelled.

The backstory:

White was expelled by the Council after it was alleged that he accepted over $150,000 in bribes in exchange for extending city contracts.

The councilman was arrested by the FBI in August 2024 . He won re-election to a third term just a few months later-an indication of a street-level popularity that echoes his political mentor: iconic former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry.

The council then unanimously voted to expel White in February 2025 . However, he was allowed to run in the special election because he has not been convicted of a felony.

His federal trial won't start until 2026 but preliminary evidence includes videos of White taking envelopes full of cash from a city contractor, allegedly in return for securing lucrative city contracts.

What's next:

Once White is sworn in, it's unclear whether the D.C. Council will decide to once again expel the councilman, or wait until his trial begins and see if he is convicted on his charges.

His trial is set to begin in January 2026.