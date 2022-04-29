Travel demand high despite inflation and pilot shortage

If you’re planning a trip for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, AAA says start now if you haven’t already.

"At AAA, we are seeing reservations and booking at about 122% higher than they were this time last year," said Ragina Ali, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic. "We know flights are full, there are pilot shortages, so now is certainly the time to go ahead and book that travel."

FOX 5 recently spoke with an American Airlines captain who says as we emerge from the pandemic, airline management teams are not ready for the sky-high passenger demand this summer.

"People want to fly, and management teams are trying to sell tickets that they likely cannot fulfill this summer and as pilots, we have only so much we can do," said Capt. Dennis Tajer.

When it comes to dealing with potential cancellations travel journalist Troy Petenbrink says try to be flexible with your dates.

"Book the first flight of the day," he said. "Look for a carrier that has multiple flights so if one’s canceled you have a greater chance of catching a flight later in the day. And be proactive in your rebooking."

Check out even more tips from the experts on how to save money below:

