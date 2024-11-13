Trash fire turns deadly, killing 90-year-old man in Maryland

A 90-year-old man tragically lost his life Wednesday afternoon after a trash fire spiraled out of control in Waldorf.

According to Bill Smith, spokesperson for Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS, emergency crews responded to the neighborhood at 11540 Acton Lane, where the man had been burning trash.

The fire spread to nearby woods, leading to the fatal incident.

"There is a death investigation, as is standard with any fatal fire," Smith said in a statement.

Officials have not released the man’s identity, and details surrounding the cause of the fire remain under investigation.