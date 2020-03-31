Trash and recycling services across the DC region want you to press pause on spring cleaning

Press pause on the spring cleaning — at least for now. That’s the message coming from trash and recycling services across the D.C. area.

Now that so many families are home fulltime, the massive increase in garbage is putting a strain on some systems in northern Virginia.

In Prince William County, FOX 5 has learned residents can only discard bagged household items and recycling — no brush, yard debris, construction debris or bulky items at this time.

The same in Arlington County.

Residents there are being asked to delay spring cleaning until after the coronavirus pandemic. They’re also being told to curtail big clean-ups to reduce the load on the residential trash system. Bulk item pick up is suspended and household hazards and electronic drop off is by appointment only.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports over the week of March 22, residential trash increased more than 30 percent.

The collection system is reportedly becoming stressed, according to Arlington County Solid Bureau Chief Erik Grabowsky.

In Maryland, Montgomery County leaders say there are no restrictions for residents to put their trash outside their homes for pick up though they’d rather have resident’s trash picked up and delivered by commercial haulers to reduce the traffic and number of transactions at the transfer station.

And it’s not just trash — sewage agencies across the region are saying do not flush wipes, even the so-called flushable wipes.

They’re causing problems to the system.

