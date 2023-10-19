Transgender woman dead after being assaulted, struck on U Street, police say

Authorities are investigating the death of a transgender woman they say was assaulted before being struck by a vehicle in front of Nellie's Sports Bar over the weekend in the District.

Officers say they were flagged down in the 900 block of U Street around 4:20 a.m. Saturday for a person in the roadway.

Investigators say they were told 30-year-old Anee Roberson of D.C. had been assaulted and ended up in the street before being struck by a passing vehicle. Police say the driver remained on the scene and was not involved in the assault.

Police confirmed to FOX 5 that Roberson was a transgender woman.

A medical examiner's autopsy ruled Roberson's death a homicide and the cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries. Investigators are working to identify suspects in her assault.

A $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

