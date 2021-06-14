Nellie's cuts ties with security vendor after video of woman being dragged down stairs sparks outrage

A DC bar, that has been the target of protests after a viral video that appears to show security dragging a 22-year-old down the stairs of the building, says they have terminated the independent security vendor involved in the incident.

Nellie’s, which sits at 9th and U Streets, is a popular spot for nightlife, especially within the LGBTQ community. But now, they’re the target of outraged community members.

Protests broke out Sunday night, and the city’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration, which manages these business liquor licenses, says they are also investigating.

"I feel like as if, how can they be supportive of anyone if they’re treating like anyone like this?" said Keisha Young, the woman who was dragged down the bar steps.



Young says she was celebrating Pride in the District and went to Nellie’s with family and friends after. She had just gotten upstairs when she says she was apparently confused for someone else at the bar who was fighting with security for bringing their own bottle of alcohol.

Young says she remembers security telling her to leave and then she used the word "ambush," saying she was struck and dragged downstairs with the guard’s arm catching her hair in his grip. FOX 5 is told family and friends jumped in trying to help her when they reached the bottom and didn’t say anything after. DC police say they responded but no one filed a report.

PREVIOUS STORY: DC bar management says it is ‘incredibly upset’ after video surfaces showing woman dragged downstairs

"It was just yelling back and forth," she said. "They pushed us out the door. Once they did get me and all of my friends out, they just shut the door."



Nellie’s issued an online statement Sunday saying they were "disgusted" and were investigating.

"I want to get the video surveillance. I think that would be something that Nellie’s could do to show some good faith. They claimed in their statement that they’re investigating the case," Young’s attorney, Brandon Burrell added.

Nellie’s issued another statement Monday evening, saying they have decided to end the relationship with an independent security vendor they hired for Pride Week immediately. They did not provide the name of the vendor, but offered an apology calling the incident "horrific events of this past weekend, no matter what behavior occurred prior." They will be closed this week entire week.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser also weighed in Monday, saying "entrepreneurs enforce rules in their restaurants but they’re not allowed to assault anybody…and if that’s a matter, DC police will take it up."

She also encouraged residents to reach out to the DC office of Human Rights if any residents do feel there is a human rights concern here.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

"Nellie’s Sports Bar has terminated, with immediate effect, the independent security vendor hired to protect our guests during Pride Week. Our investigation into the matter is ongoing, and we will cooperate with any law enforcement investigation, however we do not need to wait for the investigation’s conclusion before we take decisive action. We offer a heartfelt apology to all who witnessed the horrific events of this past weekend. No matter what behavior occurred prior, nothing warrants mistreating, and disrespecting, one of our guests.

Advertisement

What we can say is we have heard the concerns of the BIPOC and LGBTQ communities. Nellie’s will be closed this week as we evaluate this regrettable situation, though we will continue to pay all non-security staff their normal wages. In the interim, we will use this time to listen and understand what more we can do to create the safe and friendly atmosphere our guests have come to expect from Nellie’s Sports Bar over the past 14 years."