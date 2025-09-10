Transformer fire breaks out at Pepco power plant in DC

A fire is blazing at a Pepco power plant in Northeast D.C., officials say.

What we know:

D.C. Fire and EMS says firefighters were dispatched to the Pepco plant in the 3400 block of Benning Road, NE, at 3:15 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

An adjacent building evacuated as precaution and DCFEMS says they are working with Pepco to confirm that the immediate area of fire is de-energized.

They say foam units and Hazmat units are on scene.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for Pepco released a statement to FOX 5, saying:

"We are aware of an equipment fire occurring at the substation located at our Benning Service Center in Northeast Washington, D.C. Emergency personnel and Pepco crews are on scene to address the issues safely and as quickly as possible. There are currently no outages related to this event, but as the situation changes there may be a need for emergent outages in the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation. We will provide updates as additional information is available.