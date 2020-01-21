Transformation Tuesday: Henry Sancho’s incredible weight loss journey

An incredible weight loss journey this Transformation Tuesday from Henry Sancho who -- at his heaviest -- weighed around 450 pounds!

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

About eight years ago, he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis and underwent several surgeries to fuse his spine in different places.

Flash forward to now - Henry is not only working out -- he's participating in Spartan Races and maintains a weight of 223 pounds!