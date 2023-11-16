Train strikes vehicle in Prince George's County causing Thursday morning delays

According to the Maryland Transit Administration, travelers using MARC and Amtrak train services can expect delays on Thursday due to a train hitting a car in Prince George's County.

MTA posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that a train struck a car driven onto the tracks around 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday night. The accident occurred just south of New Carrollton Station.

There is no word on whether anyone was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.