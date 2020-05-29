Train hauling hazardous materials derails in Warren County; no threat to public safety, officials say

Authorities say there is no threat to public safety after a train hauling hazardous materials derailed in Virginia.

Warren County Fire and Rescue

Emergency crews in Warren County say the derailment was reported just before 9 a.m. near the 4000 block of John Marshall Highway. Officials say five locomotives and 14 cars left the tracks.

No injuries were reported and authorities say no hazardous material cars derailed nor were there any hazardous material leaks.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.