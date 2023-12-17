Train collision in southern Spain leaves 13 injured

Two trains, carrying 253 people, collided in southern Spain on Saturday, leaving 13 people injured.

Video showed firefighters inspecting the scene of the crash as the two trains were right next to each other in El Chorro, a village north of Malaga city.

According to local newspaper Diario Sur, the trains were traveling on a line between Malaga and Seville when the side collision occurred.

Three minors were reported among those injured.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.