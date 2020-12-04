Tractor trailer jackknifes, catches fire killing several pigs it was hauling in Virginia

Emergency crews say a tractor trailer hauling pigs jackknifed and caught fire on Interstate 95 in Virginia Friday morning.

The incident happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Rt. 147 in the Stafford area around 10:30 a.m.

Officials say unfortunately, some of the pigs were killed. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Driver can expect delays along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 into the afternoon.

The cause of the crash and fire is still under investigation.