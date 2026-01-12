Expand / Collapse search

Tractor-trailer, garbage truck collide on I-95 causing major delays

January 12, 2026
A tractor-trailer crash caused major delay on Interstate 95 in Howard County early Monday morning.

ELKIDGE, Md. - A tractor‑trailer and a garbage truck collided on Interstate 95 in Howard County early Monday, causing major delays along the busy highway.

The FOX 5 Traffic Team says the two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes just before MD‑100 in Elkridge, blocking all lanes around 6:30 a.m. Reports indicate at least three people were trapped, though the extent of any injuries remains unclear.

Drivers can expect backups to extend into the morning commute.

