Tractor-trailer, garbage truck collide on I-95 causing major delays
ELKIDGE, Md. - A tractor‑trailer and a garbage truck collided on Interstate 95 in Howard County early Monday, causing major delays along the busy highway.
The FOX 5 Traffic Team says the two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes just before MD‑100 in Elkridge, blocking all lanes around 6:30 a.m. Reports indicate at least three people were trapped, though the extent of any injuries remains unclear.
Drivers can expect backups to extend into the morning commute.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Traffic Team.