The Brief A tractor-trailer hauling produce crashed early Thursday, dangling off an overpass in Bethesda. The driver was extricated and hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Lanes on I-495 and the I-270 Spur were closed, snarling traffic through the morning.



Beltway crash

A tractor-trailer hauling produce crashed early Thursday on the Capital Beltway, leaving part of the vehicle suspended over a bridge.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on the inner loop of Interstate 495 between Old Georgetown Road and River Road, near the Interstate 270 Spur.

Tractor-trailer dangling off overpass after I-495 crash in Bethesda (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)

Driver rescued

What we know:

Emergency crews extricated the injured driver and transported them to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Several lanes on the Beltway and I-270 Spur were closed, causing significant traffic delays expected to last through the morning commute.

Traffic detour routes

Outer Loop Detours

TRAFFIC SHOULD TAKE OLD GEORGETOWN RD NB THEN FOLLOW SIGNS TO TAKE I-270 SPUR SB TO REJOIN THE OUTER LOOP PAST THE ACCIDENT

Inner Loop Detours

TRAFFIC SHOULD CONTINUE TO OLD GEORGETOWN RD AND FOLLOW POLICE DIRECTION TO REJOIN I-270 NB