Tractor-trailer dangling off overpass after I-495 crash in Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. - A tractor-trailer hauling produce crashed early Thursday on the Capital Beltway, leaving part of the vehicle suspended over a bridge.
The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on the inner loop of Interstate 495 between Old Georgetown Road and River Road, near the Interstate 270 Spur.
Tractor-trailer dangling off overpass after I-495 crash in Bethesda (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)
Driver rescued
What we know:
Emergency crews extricated the injured driver and transported them to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Several lanes on the Beltway and I-270 Spur were closed, causing significant traffic delays expected to last through the morning commute.
Traffic detour routes
Outer Loop Detours
TRAFFIC SHOULD TAKE OLD GEORGETOWN RD NB THEN FOLLOW SIGNS TO TAKE I-270 SPUR SB TO REJOIN THE OUTER LOOP PAST THE ACCIDENT
Inner Loop Detours
TRAFFIC SHOULD CONTINUE TO OLD GEORGETOWN RD AND FOLLOW POLICE DIRECTION TO REJOIN I-270 NB
The Source: Information in this article comes from Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service.