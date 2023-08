A tractor-trailer crash is causing major delays Tuesday in Stafford for driver along Interstate 95.

The crash was reported along the southbound lanes prior to US-17/Warrenton Road.

Authorities say two southbound lanes are closed south of exit 140 (Courthouse Road) with traffic only getting by in the right lane.

FOX 5’s Erin Como said at delays of nearly 90 minutes begin from VA-610/Garrisonville.