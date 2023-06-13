Toy poodle puppy stolen at gunpoint from owner during meetup with buyer in DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities say an-8-week-old toy poodle puppy was stolen at gunpoint after the owner met with a prospective buyer in southeast D.C.
The armed robbery happened Friday just after 8:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of 14th Place.
The dog’s owner said they met with the suspect at the listed location to sell the dog. During the sale, a person with a handgun approached the owner and took the dog.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.
A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.
Toy poodle puppy stolen at gunpoint from owner during meetup with buyer in DC (DC Police)