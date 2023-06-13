Toy poodle puppy stolen at gunpoint from owner during meetup with buyer in DC

Authorities say an-8-week-old toy poodle puppy was stolen at gunpoint after the owner met with a prospective buyer in southeast D.C.

The armed robbery happened Friday just after 8:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of 14th Place.

The dog’s owner said they met with the suspect at the listed location to sell the dog. During the sale, a person with a handgun approached the owner and took the dog.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.