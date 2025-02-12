Toy poodle killed by pit bulls at Montgomery County dog park, owner devastated

The Brief A Montgomery County woman says three pit bulls attacked and killed her toy poodle, Charlie, at an Olney dog park. She took Charlie to the large dog area due to muddy conditions, where the pit bulls charged at and fatally attacked him. The woman claims the pit bull owner did nothing to stop the attack. Park police and animal control are investigating, but the pit bull owner’s name has not been released.



A Montgomery County woman is heartbroken after she says three pit bulls attacked and killed her toy poodle, Charlie, at a local dog park.

The incident happened Tuesday around 3:45 p.m. at the Friends of Olney Manor Dog Park.

The woman said she initially brought her 1-year-old toy poodle to the small dog area, but due to muddy conditions, she decided to let Charlie play in the section designated for larger dogs. At the time, she said the area was empty.

Moments later, she told FOX 5, a man arrived with three pit bulls. After opening the gate, he unleashed his dogs — a standard practice at dog parks.

She said the pit bulls immediately charged at Charlie and viciously attacked, killing her pet.

According to the woman, the owner of the pit bulls did nothing to intervene.

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police confirmed that several animal control officers responded to the scene. Both dog owners remained on-site and are cooperating with the investigation. However, police have not released the pit bull owner's name.

FOX 5 attempted to locate the pit bull owner but was unable to do so.

The investigation is ongoing.