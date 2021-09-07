Towson University officer placed on leave while school probes ‘procedures’ after on-campus shooting

A Towson University police officer has been placed on paid leave while the school investigates whether "established procedures" were followed the night of a large gathering on campus in which three people were injured during a shooting.

READ MORE: Video from shooting at Towson University sought by police

According to university estimates, about 400 people were gathered during the event near Freedom Square on campus.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police said at the time that all three victims were expected to survive.

Baltimore County police are leading the investigation into the incident.

The school says the office of public safety will increase monitoring and engagement at "unsanctioned" events going forward.

Advertisement



