Tow truck driver hit, killed while helping motorist in Prince George's Co., Maryland State Police say

Maryland State Police are investigating after a tow truck driver was killed while assisting a car stopped on I-95 in College Park.

Officials say the crash occurred on I-95 North at Powder Mill Road around 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31. 

State troopers with the College Park barracks responded to crash. 

Police say it appears that a tow truck driver stopped to assist another motorist and while both vehicles were stopped, they were sideswiped by another driver. 

The driver of the tow truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that hit the other two remained at the scene. 

No other injuries were reported. Road closures are in place and the crash remains under investigation.

