Driver of SUV dead after head-on wrong-way crash with Greyhound bus in Howard County

The driver of an SUV is dead after a head-on wrong-way collision with a passenger bus in Howard County.

The early morning crash was reported just before 3:30 a.m. along eastbound Route 32 just past Interstate 95 in the Savage area.

Investigators say the Greyhound bus was carrying 38 passengers and was traveling eastbound on Route 32 when it collided with a Buick Enclave SUV that was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

The adult male driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Greyhound and 17 passengers were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The bus was traveling from New York to Atlanta.

Route 32 eastbound is currently closed at I-95. The investigation is continuing at this time.