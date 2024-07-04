Expand / Collapse search

Tourists and locals celebrate July 4 at DC's vibrant Independence Day Parade

Published  July 4, 2024
Washington, D.C.
Independence Day Parade 2024

D.C.’s Independence Day parade drew hundreds of thousands of spectators who took part in the annual event. FOX 5's Lili Zheng recaps the event.

The parade started at 11:45 a.m. Thursday on Constitution Avenue, stretching about a mile between 7th and 17th Streets NW. Bands, floats, and other performers were among the parade participants.

The parade drew both tourists and those who call the DMV home. 

Alec Agayan is from northern Virgnia.

"I just like that there were groups from all over the place. There were floats from Ukraine, China, Vietnam, Idaho, all of the states," Agayan said. "All over the world here today."



 

David Ospina and his family are visiting from Florida.

"It’s really nice. It’s beautiful. It’s a bit different from Florida, of course. All the historic buildings and all that. That was the main thing coming, the 4th of July and all the history behind it," Ospina said.

The parade lasted for just under two hours on Thursday.

Janet Bailey traveled from Louisiana and said she was making the most of the trip.

"I have always wanted to see the fireworks on the 4th of July," Bailey said. "I’ve heard it’s a really spectacular event, and I always wanted to experience it."

The fireworks at the National Mall are expected to begin around 9 p.m.