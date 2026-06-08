School bus crashes near elementary school in Frederick County

The Brief A school bus transporting students from Urbana Elementary School left the roadway and struck a tree Monday afternoon. The bus driver sustained injuries and was airlifted to an area trauma center for treatment, according to officials. Both students on board were evaluated by emergency personnel and safely released to their parents or guardians.



A school bus transporting students from Urbana Elementary School left the roadway and struck a tree Monday afternoon, injuring the driver and prompting a response from emergency crews.

Driver airlifted

What we know:

The crash occurred at 4:24 p.m. in the area of Ball Road and Ijamsville Road, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. The bus was traveling on its afternoon route when it went off the road and hit a tree.

Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded to the scene.

The bus driver sustained injuries and was airlifted to an area trauma center for treatment, according to officials.

Two students were on board at the time of the crash, officials said. Both were evaluated at the scene by emergency personnel and were released to their parents or guardians.