Top karaoke spots across the DMV where you can sing your heart out

Whether you're prepping for your "American Idol" audition or just want to sing songs with your crew, the DMV has plenty of karaoke venues to offer.

We've put together some of our favorite karaoke spots in the area for residents looking to sing their hearts out. Take a look below:

Zeppelin is a Japanese-themed restaurant and karaoke bar in the Shaw-Howard area. The restaurant serves a wide variety of traditional nigiri sushi and sake. Karaoke is available to patrons from 4 p.m. to midnight on weeknights, and the bar has a daily happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. On weekends, customers can continue singing until 2:30 a.m.

Ginza is another Japanese-themed karaoke bar located near Capitol Hill. The restaurant has a rooftop bar and serves an array of traditional Japanese and Chinese dishes, wings, sake and bubble tea. This venue also features eight private rooms, making it a prime location for celebrating birthdays and special occasions. On Fridays and Saturdays, customers can sing until 3 a.m.

Live-K is a restaurant and karaoke bar situated right off of D.C.’s wharf. This location sports a distinct futuristic, sci-fi aesthetic and dazzling light displays as well as 15 private rooms. Popular menu items at this location include edamame, seaweed salad, and mochi ice cream. For older patrons, the bar offers a wide assortment of wines and beers as well as bottle service.





Wok and Roll hosts karaoke every day of the week, and patrons are welcome to stay well past midnight. Wok and Roll also offers multiple unique promotions, making it a cost-effective experience. On Thursdays, Wok and Roll has a student discount that allows students to book a room for a 50% discount. Monday through Wednesday, customers who purchase one hour of karaoke can get a second hour free.

Nellie’s is one of the most popular sports bars on U Street, but did you know it doubles as a karaoke bar on Tuesday nights? Tuesday nights at 9 p.m., after drag bingo (yes, you read that right), Nellie’s allows patrons to take center stage and sing 'til their heart's content. Their songbook features hundreds of hits across a wide variety of genres, and customers can also look forward to $3 jello shots and $7 Malibu cocktails.

Freddie’s is an LGBTQ+, straight-friendly bar in Arlington that offers karaoke nightly. It is best to get there early, as karaoke begins promptly at 8 p.m. after the bar’s 4 to 7 p.m. happy hour. However, this venue’s karaoke scene is reserved for patrons who are 21+, so be sure to bring your ID along with those singing skills.

iRock is a karaoke lounge and restaurant in Gaithersburg with heavy Korean cultural influence. They serve a number of traditional Korean dishes, such as bulgogi, kimchi and even a seafood pancake. Karaoke in the main bar area is free to patrons, and customers can pay to book their own private rooms.



