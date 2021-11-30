Too Late Tuesday: Is time running out to take advantage of deals this holiday season?

If you’re hoping to double down on deals this holiday season, you may be too late.

Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday are all over, possibly taking any holiday deals and discounts with it.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Time is winding down for shoppers on a budget and looking for a deal. In fact, in some cases, prices on hot items have reportedly doubled since Monday.

Some people have been hoping to score discounts in person by coming to the mall where inventory shortages seem to be the biggest challenge.

Of course, this issue is due to the ongoing supply chain crisis. FOX 5 is told most of the holiday deals are dwindling and returning to their inflated prices if they haven't already.

READ MORE: Federal Reserve: Omicron variant could make supply chain backlog, inflation worse

The message this holiday shopping season: If you see something you want, buy it now. But even now could be too late.

The National Retail Federation says nearly 180 million Americans shopped between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday. That exceeded expectations by more than 21 million.

About 49% of shoppers say they did their holiday shopping before Thanksgiving Day this year. More than half say they are finished holiday shopping.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Black Friday still remains the most popular day for in-store shopping, followed by Small Business Saturday leading to the new phenomenon of "Too Late Tuesday."