Tom Brady surprises 10-year-old cancer survivor with Super Bowl tickets

A 10-year-old cancer survivor whole stole the hearts of NFL fans across the country when he thanked his idol, Tom Brady, for helping him beat brain cancer is going to the Super Bowl.

The NFL’s Twitter account tweeted a video message from Brady to Noah, making that announcement on Saturday.

In the video Brady says, "Your fight, you’ve inspired so many people, including myself, but millions of others also. The NFL and the Bucs look forward to sending deserving fans to the Super Bowl each year and fans that have incredible stories like the one you’ve had."

"So as a thank you," Brady continued. "I worked with both the Bucs and the NFL to get you and your family Super Bowl tickets this year in LA. We certainly hope to be there, but I know you’re going to be there," Brady added. "It’s going to be really cool for all of us. Glad to see you’re doing well. Take care, man. Enjoy the tickets!"

Brady was first introduced to Reeb during a game in October. The boy wanted to thank Tom Brady for his inspiration to beat brain cancer, so he held up a sign reading, "Tom Brady Helped Me Beat Brain Cancer."

Brady came over to say hi, shook his hand, and gave him a hat. It was an unexpected and emotional moment for Noah and his family.

"I've kind of just loved Tom Brady and I've just always kind of followed Tom Brady," Noah said. "I was just so grateful. I was just so blessed. It was just amazing. I was in shock. It was crazy."

Two months before that game, Noah was declared cancer-free. During intense chemotherapy and cancer treatments, Noah and his family say watching Tom Brady highlights helped take his mind off the pain.

"He's untouchable. We couldn't tell him ‘thank you.’ So for us, left it open-ended like we just want to say thanks and that was important, and we appreciate it, from one dad to another," Reeb said during an interview in October with FOX 13.

During that game in October, which was Reeb’s first-ever NFL game, Brady not only gave him a hat, but several of the players gave Noah their gloves. Now, he’s going to Super Bowl thanks to his idol who helped him the biggest opponent of his life- cancer.