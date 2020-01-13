Tollbooth removal begins on Chesapeake Bay Bridge

It's the end of an era for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, as Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is pushing an "aggressive construction timeline" to start all-cashless tolling this summer.

The summer backups to get over the Bay Bridge to the Maryland and Delaware beaches - have been legendary. Remember those miles-long lines? The crowd of idling cars and aggressive drivers trying to angle their way in to a faster lane?

Those are predicted to disappear, if all goes as planned. "We know motorists who use the Bay Bridge are ready to embrace all-electronic tolling," said MDTA executive director Jim Ports. "This past fall, Governor Hogan asked us to initiate cashless tolling at the bridge as soon as possible. This schedule will allow us to fulfill that mission, and this project is the next logical step as Maryland toll facilities move toward an all-electronic system."

Work at the 11-lane eastbound Bay Bridge toll plaza is really the first phase. It started Sunday night with the permanent closure of toll booths 3, 4 & 5. Those will be demolished, with the extra space used to create wider EZ Pass lanes.

Prep work is also beginning for installation of overhead EZ pass tolling gantries. These will be in a totally new location across the bay at MD 8 on Kent Island.

Once these gantries are operational, then the demolition of the old Bay Bridge toll plaza will begin. This phase could take a few years, with MDTA predicting the project will be completed in 2022.

The EZ pass toll will remain $2.50 for two axle vehicles but a video toll with a bill that comes in the mail will cost $6.00

MDTA says 74 percent of drivers using the bridge already have EZ pass and there is no monthly maintenance fee for state residents - so there will be a big push to get more people to sign up before spring.