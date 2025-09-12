Employee seriously injured after fighting knife-wielding robbery suspect in Arlington

article

The Brief An employee was seriously injured after a physical altercation with a suspect who was attempting to steal merchandise from an Arlington business. The suspect used a knife to strike the employee, causing several lacerations and serious injuries.



Police are investigating an assault with a weapon in Arlington after a local store employee was seriously injured while confronting a robbery suspect.

What we know:

Police say an employee of the Tobacco Hut on Wilson Boulevard was stabbed inside just before 7 p.m. on Thursday. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

At 6:58 p.m. on September 11, police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Wilson Boulevard for a report of an assault with a weapon. It was determined that a male suspect entered a business, went behind the counter and began collecting merchandise. When an employee confronted him, a fight broke out, according to police.

During the struggle, the suspect displayed a knife and used it to strike the employee, resulting in several lacerations. The suspect then exited the store and ran away, police said. Responding officers located the employee and provided medical assistance before medics arrived and transported him to an area hospital with serious injuries. Police were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Black male with long dreadlocks, approximately 6'0" to 6'3" tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and white and black shoes. The investigation is ongoing.