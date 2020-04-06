TMZ: Tyler Perry gives $21K tip to Atlanta restaurant servers
ATLANTA - A group of out-of-work servers at an Atlanta restaurant got the surprise of their life thanks to a huge tip from Tyler Perry.
TMZ reports that the TV and movie mogul went to Houston's Restaurant on Northside Parkway Sunday and left a $500 tip for each of the restaurant's 42 servers.
Perry is a big fan of the chain and has been driving to the restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic pretty frequently to pick up some food, TMZ said.
In total, Perry tipped $21,000!
MORE: Man freed from life sentence offered job from Tyler Perry
OTHER RESOURCES:
Advertisement
- Shelter-in-place order for Georgia until April 13
- Who is considered an 'essential worker' during the coronavirus pandemic?
- If you violate Georgia's shelter-in-place order, then you are breaking the law
- Reporting potential price gouging in the state of Georgia
- Reporting business, organization violating statewide shelter-in-place order
RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.