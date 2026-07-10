The Brief A tip from the parents of a suspect revealed the alleged UFC terror plot, court records show. The tip led to an investigation that unveiled an alleged multi-state terror group. The group allegedly planned a tiered attack to carry out a mass casualty event and assassination plot.



An alleged mass-casualty and assassination plot that targeted the "UFC Freedom 250" event at the White House was thwarted after the parents of a 19-year-old suspect alerted law enforcement, according to court documents.

The tip led federal investigators to 19-year-old Tycen Proper of Ohio, and ultimately exposed an extensive, multi-state terror group that was allegedly conspiring to assassinate government officials, including President Donald Trump, using a coordinated aerial drone and sniper assault.

What we know:

According to court records, the investigation began when Proper’s parents called police with concerns after their son bought a shotgun, ammunition, and extra magazines.

Following the tip, federal investigators interviewed Proper at an Ohio medical facility. During the interview, Proper allegedly admitted that the group was finalizing a plan to launch an attack on the event which was held on June 14.

A search of Proper's phone revealed additional suspects. Investigators uncovered an encrypted Signal chat with nearly 19 participants, according to court documents.

The UFC event was held on the South Lawn of the White House with thousands of attendees. Prosecutors said that the co-conspirators planned to bypass White House security through an aerial and ground attack using drones with explosives.

The detonations were designed to create chaos and force an evacuation. Phase two of the plan would have involved hidden snipers ordered to open fire on escaping targets. The group then planned to storm the perimeter gates of the White House.

Eight suspects charged in alleged UFC terror plot

The backstory:

Eight suspects across multiple states have been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged plot.

The following suspects were each charged with conspiracy to support terrorists and conspiracy to commit murder on federal government property:

Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez, 31, of Omaha, Nebraska

Tycen C. Proper, 19, of Danville, Ohio

Bryan Omar Roa, 24, of Calimesa, California

Michael Alan Thomas, 32, of Pinon Hills, California

Daniel K. Eskridge, 32, of Kidder, Missouri

Chandler D. Scaggs, 21, of Chapmanville, West Virginia

William Falkner, 21

Jordan Rincker, 28



Court documents allege that Hermosillo Alvarez was at the center of planning the operation. Records allege he mapped out specific sniper coordinates and drone launch areas and built a post-attack escape plan.

What they're saying:

Dominick Gerace, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, emphasized the danger posed by the group, saying, "These men were not simply airing grievances from behind their keyboards and sharing like-minded political ideologies. Rather, they took action to carry out a plot to attack the UFC Freedom 250 event and to federal officials."

The investigation is ongoing, with federal officials reviewing data from the encrypted chats in an effort to find any additional suspects.