TikTok ban approaches as Trump says a deal is coming

The Brief As it currently stands, unless the popular social media platform is sold by its China-based parent company, TikTok will be banned in the United States beginning April 5. President Donald Trump says his administration is in talks with "four different groups" about potential deals. China’s stance on the sale appears to be softening, but ByteDance has not committed to divestment.



Another TikTok ban is quickly approaching with an April 5 deadline to either be sold or risk being banned under federal law.

TikTok ban

What we know:

President Donald Trump has suggested a deal could be in the works, no official sale has been confirmed, leaving millions of American users in limbo.

On Wednesday, Trump stated he would consider a reduction in tariffs on China if that country’s government approves a sale of TikTok’s operations in the United States.

Questions about the fate of the popular video-sharing app have continued to linger since a law requiring ByteDance’s divestment took effect on Jan. 19.

After taking office, Trump gave TikTok a 75-day reprieve by signing an executive order that delayed enforcement of the statute until April 5.

Who wants to buy TikTok?

What they're saying:

Several groups have expressed interest in buying TikTok’s US operations, although ByteDance has not confirmed plans to sell.

Perplexity AI – The artificial intelligence startup proposed a merger deal that would combine its business with TikTok’s US platform.

Frank McCourt’s consortium – The billionaire investor, along with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, has reportedly offered $20 billion in cash to buy TikTok and implement blockchain-based user control.

Jesse Tinsley’s group – This coalition, which includes Roblox’s CEO, is offering more than $30 billion for the platform.

Microsoft – Trump has suggested the tech giant may be exploring a bid, though no formal offer has been reported.

Steve Mnuchin & Rumble – Trump’s former Treasury secretary and the conservative video platform have also signaled interest in forming a buying group.

Trump previously proposed terms in which the U.S. would have a 50% stake in a joint venture. He also mentioned that the deadline on a TikTok deal could be extended further if needed.