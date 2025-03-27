Expand / Collapse search

TikTok ban approaches as Trump says a deal is coming

Published  March 27, 2025 2:07pm EDT
TikTok
The Brief

    • As it currently stands, unless the popular social media platform is sold by its China-based parent company, TikTok will be banned in the United States beginning April 5.
    • President Donald Trump says his administration is in talks with "four different groups" about potential deals.
    • China’s stance on the sale appears to be softening, but ByteDance has not committed to divestment.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Another TikTok ban is quickly approaching with an April 5 deadline to either be sold or risk being banned under federal law. 

TikTok ban 

What we know:

President Donald Trump has suggested a deal could be in the works, no official sale has been confirmed, leaving millions of American users in limbo. 

On Wednesday, Trump stated he would consider a reduction in tariffs on China if that country’s government approves a sale of TikTok’s operations in the United States.

Questions about the fate of the popular video-sharing app have continued to linger since a law requiring ByteDance’s divestment took effect on Jan. 19. 

After taking office, Trump gave TikTok a 75-day reprieve by signing an executive order that delayed enforcement of the statute until April 5.

Who wants to buy TikTok?

What they're saying:

Several groups have expressed interest in buying TikTok’s US operations, although ByteDance has not confirmed plans to sell.

  • Perplexity AI – The artificial intelligence startup proposed a merger deal that would combine its business with TikTok’s US platform.
  • Frank McCourt’s consortium – The billionaire investor, along with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, has reportedly offered $20 billion in cash to buy TikTok and implement blockchain-based user control.
  • Jesse Tinsley’s group – This coalition, which includes Roblox’s CEO, is offering more than $30 billion for the platform.
  • Microsoft – Trump has suggested the tech giant may be exploring a bid, though no formal offer has been reported.
  • Steve Mnuchin & Rumble – Trump’s former Treasury secretary and the conservative video platform have also signaled interest in forming a buying group.

Trump previously proposed terms in which the U.S. would have a 50% stake in a joint venture. He also mentioned that the deadline on a TikTok deal could be extended further if needed. 

The Source: Information from The Associated Press and official statements from President Donald Trump and his administration were used to write this report.

