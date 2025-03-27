TikTok ban approaches as Trump says a deal is coming
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Another TikTok ban is quickly approaching with an April 5 deadline to either be sold or risk being banned under federal law.
What we know:
President Donald Trump has suggested a deal could be in the works, no official sale has been confirmed, leaving millions of American users in limbo.
On Wednesday, Trump stated he would consider a reduction in tariffs on China if that country’s government approves a sale of TikTok’s operations in the United States.
Questions about the fate of the popular video-sharing app have continued to linger since a law requiring ByteDance’s divestment took effect on Jan. 19.
After taking office, Trump gave TikTok a 75-day reprieve by signing an executive order that delayed enforcement of the statute until April 5.
Who wants to buy TikTok?
What they're saying:
Several groups have expressed interest in buying TikTok’s US operations, although ByteDance has not confirmed plans to sell.
- Perplexity AI – The artificial intelligence startup proposed a merger deal that would combine its business with TikTok’s US platform.
- Frank McCourt’s consortium – The billionaire investor, along with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, has reportedly offered $20 billion in cash to buy TikTok and implement blockchain-based user control.
- Jesse Tinsley’s group – This coalition, which includes Roblox’s CEO, is offering more than $30 billion for the platform.
- Microsoft – Trump has suggested the tech giant may be exploring a bid, though no formal offer has been reported.
- Steve Mnuchin & Rumble – Trump’s former Treasury secretary and the conservative video platform have also signaled interest in forming a buying group.
Trump previously proposed terms in which the U.S. would have a 50% stake in a joint venture. He also mentioned that the deadline on a TikTok deal could be extended further if needed.
The Source: Information from The Associated Press and official statements from President Donald Trump and his administration were used to write this report.