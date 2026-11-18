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The Brief The 2026 National Women's Soccer League Championship at Audi Field will feature the Washington Spirit taking on the Kansas City Current. As of Wednesday morning, the cheapest ticket was $407, according to Ticketdata.com. The cheapest tickets for previous NWSL Championships went for less than $100, said Ticketdata.com Founder Keith Pagello.



It remains to be seen whether the Washington Spirit or the Kansas City Current will be crowned the 2026 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) champion when the teams meet this weekend at Audi Field. One thing that is certain, however, is it won't be cheap for fans to get in.

What we know:

"The big thing here is that these prices are much higher than anybody expected," explained Ticketdata.com Founder Keith Pagello, whose data was previously reported by Sports Business Journal.

The least expensive ticket for the NWSL Championship was $407 as of Wednesday morning, which Pagello said was roughly $300 more than the cheapest seats for previous championship games. Pagello added that the get-in price peaked above $700 before ultimately dropping back down.

So, why is that?

First, the Spirit made the game, which would've been played at Audi Field either way. That means local fans get to watch their local team, driving up demand.

Pagello also cited a different reason. He told FOX 5 DC that for huge events, ticket resellers typically purchase all the tickets they can because they’re trying to turn them around and make a profit. But this time around, the ticket resellers didn’t have this game on their radar, Pagello said. So, you’ve got a lot of demand but not a lot of supply because very few tickets were purchased by people who wanted to resell them – they were purchased by actual fans who want to go to the game.

What they're saying:

Speaking of actual fans, Spirit season ticket holders Meaghan Gallagher and Leticia Chacon said they purchased their championship game tickets months ago for just under $200 each. That was before they knew whether the Spirit would be in the game.

"We had a good feeling," said Gallagher, who joked that after seeing the current ticket prices, she and Chacon felt "like geniuses, like the smartest people in D.C."

"Audi Field is known as 'Rowdy Audi' for a reason," added Chacon. "I think our fans love our team, D.C. loves the team. So, hopefully, that’ll give them the 12th player that they need."

The NWSL Championship kicks off Saturday at 8 p.m.