Thunderstorms expected today

More thunderstorms are expected on this Sunday.

Temperatures today are expected to make it up into the mid to upper 80s, but it will feel hotter than that with the humidity. Tops today will actually feel like in low 90s.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Another round of afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible.

There will be a chance again today that these thunderstorms could be strong, maybe even severe.

Gusty wind and hail will be the primary threat from the thunderstorms.

Advertisement

WEATHER UPDATES FROM FOX 5 DC

These thunderstorms are expected to start developing as early as 1 p.m. today across the DMV.

Monday is sunny and dry, but still hot with the temperature up around 90 degrees but lower humidity will make it feel more comfortable.