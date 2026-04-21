Three victims shot in Southeast DC neighborhood

The Brief Three people were shot Tuesday evening on Morris Road in Southeast D.C., including one man found unconscious and not breathing. All victims were transported to hospitals; two were conscious, but their conditions have not been released. Police have not identified a suspect or motive as the investigation continues.



Three people were shot in Southeast D.C. Tuesday evening, including one man who was found unconscious and not breathing, according to police.

What we know:

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around 6:59 p.m. on April 21, 2026, to the 1300 block of Morris Road, Southeast for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say one adult male was found unconscious and not breathing. A second adult male and an adult female were both conscious and breathing at the scene.

All three victims were transported for medical treatment.

Homicide detectives have been notified.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities or conditions of the victims.

There is currently no lookout for a suspect, and investigators have not shared what may have led to the shooting.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives gather evidence and work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.