Suspect dead after shooting ex-girlfriend, another victim in DC

The Brief A domestic-related shooting in Southeast D.C. left one man dead and two others injured Tuesday evening. Police say the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Brandon Blanco Viloria, shot two people before taking his own life. The victims who survived suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the case remains under investigation.



A domestic-related shooting in Southeast D.C. left one man dead and two others injured Tuesday evening, according to police. Investigators say the suspected gunman shot two people before taking his own life.

What we know:

The Metropolitan Police Department responded around 6:57 p.m. on April 21, 2026, to the 2000 block of Mount View Place, Southeast for a reported shooting.

Officers found an adult male and an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were conscious and breathing and were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

While canvassing the area, officers located a second adult male in the 1300 block of Morris Road, Southeast. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the deceased as 25-year-old Brandon Orland Blanco Viloria, of Seattle, Washington.

Dig deeper:

The preliminary investigation indicates the incident was domestic-related.

Police say Viloria arrived at the location, shot both victims, and then shot himself. Police said Wednesday that they believe that the female victim was Viloria's former girlfriend.

What's next:

The case remains under investigation by MPD’s Homicide Branch as detectives work to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.