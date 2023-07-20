Three teens arrested after break in at Broadneck Elementary

Three teens were arrested Thursday morning after a burglary at Broadneck Elementary School in Maryland.

Police responded to the report of an alarm sounding at Broadneck Elementary School around 1:00 a.m. on Thursday. When police arrived, they found several cars with the engines still warm.

Police apprehended three suspects in the area surrounding the school: two 18-year-old males and one 17-year-old male.

The three were arrested and charged.