Three men stabbed, fourth beaten with baseball bat in Fairfax County
article
CULMORE, Va. - Police say three men were stabbed and a fourth was beaten with a baseball bat after a violent melee early Saturday in Fairfax County.
Officials say all victims are expected to survive after the fight around 12:40 a.m. in the 6000 block of Knollwood Drive in Culmore.
A police spokesman says the fight started as a "dispute between two groups."
The three victims who were stabbed required surgery at a hospital.
Police are still investigating the crime.
FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reported from the scene Saturday morning:
Advertisement