Three men stabbed, fourth beaten with baseball bat in Fairfax County

article

Police say three men were stabbed and a fourth was beaten with a baseball bat after a violent melee early Saturday in Fairfax County.

Officials say all victims are expected to survive after the fight around 12:40 a.m. in the 6000 block of Knollwood Drive in Culmore.

A police spokesman says the fight started as a "dispute between two groups."

The three victims who were stabbed required surgery at a hospital.

Police are still investigating the crime.

FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reported from the scene Saturday morning: