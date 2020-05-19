Three DC Giant Food employees test positive for COVID-19

article

Three Giant Food employees have tested positive for the coronavirus in the District, the company announced Tuesday.

The most recent employee to test positive last reported to work at the location at 4303 Connecticut Avenue on May 15, according to the company.

"We immediately took the precaution of requiring this associate, as well as additional associates that were working with the affected individual, to quarantine themselves," a company spokesperson said. "We also took the necessary precautions to thoroughly clean and disinfect affected areas of the store."

Giant Food said they have implemented to following as a way to protect store employees and customers:

- Setting up procedures to encourage social distancing

- Installed temporary plexiglass shields for higher-traffic areas

- Implemented designated shopping times for seniors and those with compromised immune systems from 6 a.m. -7 a.m. daily so they may shop when the store is most sanitized and least crowded.

- Limited the number of customers that can enter a store at any time at all our stores.

- Have been following CDC’s latest recommendations in regards to PPE

Giant Foods is also asking customers to continue wearing face masks while shopping.

