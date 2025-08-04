Three arrested after Maryland Task Force dismantles eight illegal car rallies Maryland

The Brief The Maryland Car Rally Task Force dismantled eight illegal car rallies on August 2 in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. Three people were arrested on charges ranging from handgun possession to exhibition driving and leaving the scene of a crash. The operation involved state and local law enforcement agencies and targeted public roads, industrial zones, and parking lots.



The Maryland Car Rally Task Force broke up eight large-scale illegal car rallies and arrested three people during a coordinated enforcement operation early Saturday in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, officials announced.

What we know:

The operation began at midnight on August 2 and targeted public roads, industrial zones, and parking lots where up to 400 participants had gathered for exhibition driving, stunts, and other illegal activity.

Those arrested include:

William Reese, 24, of Catonsville – charged with unlawful possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle.

Oscar Rodriguez, 20, of Lanham – charged with disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property, and exhibition driving.

Jose Capistran-Lopez, 21, of Silver Spring – charged with leaving the scene of a property damage crash, failure to control speed, exhibition driving, negligent driving, and additional traffic offenses.

All three were taken to the Prince George’s County Detention Center.

Authorities said the rallies were dismantled at several locations, including: