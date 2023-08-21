Thousands of DMV students head back to school Monday

Thousands of students across the DMV will be heading back to class Monday but before that bell rings, a number of families were out grabbing those last-minute back-to-school supplies.

At the Walmart in Kingstowne, Va., a number of families were heading in empty-handed and walking out with carts and bags full of school supplies.

"I think I’m pretty prepared. Just got snacks and stuff to finish off everything going into my backpack," Fairfax County high school senior Nafiza Ahemd told FOX 5. "I got lunch meat, cheese for sandwiches, I have apple crisps."

Students in Fairfax, Alexandria, Falls Church and Prince William counties are just some of the students that will be filling desks in the morning.

And while many and kids are excited for the start of another year, it always comes with a long shopping list.

"Water bottle, pencils, snacks, and everything. We are getting ready for tomorrow," parent Alejandro Santos said.

But some are waiting to find out exactly what their kids will need in the classroom.

"We need to go get shoes. We’re actually waiting for the back-to-school supply list because teachers are going to tell us exactly what we need," Fairfax County mom Cynthia Day said.

And aside from rushing to the store to get last-minute things, there are a number of things parents can do before the school day starts to prepare.

One is knowing your students' class and bus schedules: A number of school districts use apps like Here Comes The Bus to track school buses in real-time.

And for parents who drop kids off or students who drive be mindful of school zone speed limits and speed cameras.