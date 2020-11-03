‘Thousands’ expected to gather outside White House on Election Day

A summer of civil unrest prompted federal officials to build a “non-scalable” wall around the White House on the eve of Election Day, but Tuesday’s crowds were “mostly quiet” early in the evening.

Thousands are expected to gather in the heart of the nation’s capital on Election Night.

DC VOTING 2020: Everything you need to know about voting in the District

Early crowds featured protesters – but also a smattering of President Donald Trump’s supporters.

The fencing surrounding the White House from Constitution Avenue to 17th, H and 15th streets is expected to be in place until Sunday.

Advertisement

The National Park Service says the Secret Service made the request to have the anti-scale walls in place for Election Day – citing a “need to quickly deescalate potentially violent encounters.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Pete Newsham say there have been no “official” threats to the city.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Throughout the afternoon, tourists and locals marveled at the fencing around the iconic home of the president – with many stopping to take pictures.

“It looks kind of weird because I’ve never seen anything so boarded up and locked up,” said Saylor Too, a 9-year-old visiting the nation's capital from Alabama with her parents.

READ MORE: 'Non-scalable' fence up near White House, helicopters seen as DC prepares for possible election unrest

“It’s surreal. I’ve actually been in the White House once and when I came and it didn’t look like this at all,” said Sanjayan Muttulingam who cycled around the security perimeter.

At least one demonstration had been approved for the Ellipse – a prayer vigil to reject political violence. The service was suspended, however, due to U.S. Secret Service closures around the White House.

