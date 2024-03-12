This is how much money you need to 'live comfortably' in DC

Living in Washington D.C. comes at a price, and it sure isn't cheap.

Smart Asset recently published its annual study breaking down how much money people living in the largest metro areas in the United States need to make to live comfortably.

In the District, a single resident has to make $99,424 and a couple would need to earn a combined $275,642.

The study is based on the MIT Living Wage Calculator, which uses the cost of housing, food, transportation, medical care and more.

Related article

In order to determine a "comfortable" lifestyle, the study used the 50/30/20 rule, which requires 50% of after-tax income to go to needs, 30% to go to wants and 20% for savings or debt payments.

On average, an individual needs $96,500 for sustainable comfort in a major U.S. city, data showed.

READ MORE: Here's the minimum annual income required to be middle class in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

It’s even more expensive for families, who need to make an average combined income of about $235,000 to support two adults and two children.

It takes the most money to live comfortably as a single person in New York City. This breaks down to $66.62 in hourly wages, or an annual salary of $138,570. To cover necessities as a single person in New York City, you’ll need an estimated $70,000 in wages.

Seven of the 10 most expensive cities for a single adult and five of the 10 most expensive for families are in California, SmartAsset found.

Here are the top 10:

1. New York City, New York

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $66.62

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $138,570

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $318,406

2. San Jose, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $65.74

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $136,739

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $334,547

3. Irvine, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.96

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $126,797

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $291,450

4. Santa Ana, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.96

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $126,797

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $291,450

5. Boston, Massachusetts

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.08

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $124,966

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $319,738

6. San Diego, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $59.04

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $122,803

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $289,453

7. Chula Vista, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $59.04

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $122,803

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $289,453

8. San Francisco, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $57.48

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $119,558

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $339,123

9. Seattle, Washington

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $57.40

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $119,392

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $283,712

10. Oakland, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $57.10

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $118,768

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $316,243

To see the full list, click here.